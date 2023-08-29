73º
Kids Online Safety Act reviewed by Congress

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Congress, Social Media

Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is a bi-partisan bill supporters say begins the process of putting controls on social media platforms for the content they peddle to minors and children.

You’ve probably seen information and disinformation about the bill as more and more parents are concerned about the impact of their kids spending more and more time online.

The bill is working its way through Congress, and it’s important we understand what it does and doesn’t do.

Watch the video above for the full story.

