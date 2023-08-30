63º
Southfield police want help finding missing 32-year-old man

Jordan Szeliga last seen on Aug. 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

Jordan Szeliga was last seen at Tuesday (Aug. 29) and is believed to be voluntarily missing.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Jordan SzeligaDetails
Age32
Height6′0″
HairBrown
Weight200 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

