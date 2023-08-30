Southfield police want help finding missing 32-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.
Jordan Szeliga was last seen at Tuesday (Aug. 29) and is believed to be voluntarily missing.
It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
|Jordan Szeliga
|Details
|Age
|32
|Height
|6′0″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|200 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.