DTE Energy power outages: More than 100K still without power in Southeast Michigan

DTE Energy expects to have power restored to Southeast Michigan residents by the end of Sunday, Aug. 27.

There are 109,386 DTE Energy customers without power as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to the utility company’s outage center.

More than 250,000 DTE Energy customers in Southeast Michigan were without power by late Friday morning, and that number continued to rise. Outages have been widespread throghout Metro Detroit.

DTE Energy said their crews are “working as quickly and safely as possible to restore every outage.” The utility company expects to have 80% of customers impacted by the severe storms restored by the end of Saturday. DTE Energy expects all storm-related outages to be restored by the end of Sunday, Aug. 27.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan during severe storms that moved across the state on Thursday, Aug. 24. At least five people have died due to the storms. Trees were downed, roofs were torn off buildings, and some areas have seen flooding.

What to do if you find downed power lines

The company is asking residents to remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, or anything in contact with them. Assume any downed line is live and dangerous.

DTE Energy said to follow these guidelines to stay safe around downed power lines:

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris, so be sure you and your loved ones watch for these hazards. Stay at least a bus length (20 feet) away from downed power lines and don’t touch anything they may be in contact with such as fences – always consider them live and dangerous.

Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, call 911 and remain inside until help arrives.

Do not cross yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity, causing serious or even fatal injury.

