Family demands answers in 2019 road rage murder of 54-year-old man in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – Years later, a family is still searching for justice for a man killed while driving his car in Inkster.

So much time has passed, and still no new developments have been made in finding the person responsible.

It’s been four years to the actual date that the 54-year-old man was murdered. Ever since then, his family has been searching for closure.

Days have passed since Anthony Jones, also known as Nick, was murdered while driving through Lehigh Street on Aug. 31, 2019. He was only there to look at potential homes to buy and sell.

“Our family is hurting now more than ever before,” said Jones’ uncle Larry Spencer. “We have had zero information that could help us one way or another.”

At one point, it was believed words were exchanged between Jones and the shooter, who was driving a red vehicle. But still, it doesn’t offer much insight into what really happened.

With not many unknowns about the motive of the murder, it only adds to the pain that, at one point, officers made an arrest that led nowhere.

“We got a little excited about it and come to find out, for whatever reason, it was not the person,” Spencer said.

Unfortunately, the life Jones was trying to make for himself and his loved ones as a videographer and entrepreneur was just taken away.

“Nick was a very special young man,” said Jones’ close friend, James Orr. “Up and coming, making progress. One that could have been a role model.”

Sadly, the void left behind by Jones’ death continues to be a hard pill to swallow for his family and those he made an impact on, including former State Rep Jewell Jones.

“Been knowing him a great amount of time,” said Jewell. “He’s done a lot of great work in the community with Inkster Legends and other organizations where I was able to grow up as a young man here. It’s not snitching, and it’s called being a neighbor. You know, it’s really no reason that we live in this city of Inkster’s 6.36 square miles, and we all are a family.”

There’s a $2,500 reward with Crime Stoppers up for grabs for any info leading to an arrest. All you have to do is dial 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.