‘This is a robbery, I am serious’: Masked man robs Livonia bank while holding tellers at gunpoint

LIVONIA, Mich. – A masked man robbed a Comerica Bank in Livonia this week while holding several tellers and a manager at gunpoint.

Bank robbery

Livonia officers said they were called around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, to the Comerica Bank branch at 31425 5 Mile Road.

When they arrived, employees told them that someone in a mask and hooded sweatshirt had entered the bank with a gun and said, “This is a robbery. I am serious. Give me all your money.”

Police said they checked surveillance footage that showed William Isaiah-Dvon Davis, 27 or 28, walking in through the front door wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the chest. He had his hood up and wore a black face mask, sunglasses, dark navy sweatpants, black shoes, and tan gloves, according to a criminal complaint.

Davis was carrying a white and black bag in his left hand and a gun in his right hand, officials said.

Surveillance video showed Davis holding up the handgun and waving it in the air before pointing it around at the workers, according to authorities.

He walked up to the teller counter, pointed the gun at an employee, and opened up the bag. The employee gave him cash from the drawer.

Davis then walked toward the front door and pointed the gun at a second teller, police said. He went to the manager’s office and pointed the gun at the bank manager while the second teller stood up and walked toward the employee back door.

Davis followed her while pointing the gun at her back. She unlocked and opened the door, and they both walked inside, the criminal complaint says.

A fourth employee gave Davis more money by placing it into the bag, officials said.

Davis paced around the lobby area and took more money from the tellers before leaving through the front door, court records show.

Search for bank robber

An employee told police that Davis had fled in a black Chevrolet Blazer, and that same car was caught on surveillance footage driving east out of the parking lot.

At 10:53 a.m., officers saw a black Blazer with no license plate heading east on Lyndon Street near Hubbard Street. It turned south on Farmington Road and then west into a parking lot north of Schoolcraft Road.

Police spotted the Blazer parked near the dumpsters in the parking lot of Christ Our Savior Church in Livonia.

Officers saw Davis standing near the vehicle and asked him why he was in the area. He said he had come from Canton Township to take his 4-year-old son to the park. His son was in the back seat.

He was taken into custody and later brought to the Livonia jail without incident.

The 4-year-old child was turned over to his mother.

SUV searched

Police found the black-and-white striped Victoria Secret bag from the bank robbery hidden under the front passenger seat of the car. Inside the bag, officials found $2,348 in cash and a black Ruger Max-9 9 mm handgun, they said.

There were three rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. The gun was registered to Davis, authorities said.

A note was found in the SUV, reading, “This is a bank robbery. Be quiet just grab the money. No one will get hurt. Thanks.”

Some of the bills found in the bag were bait bills given to Davis by employees.

Davis admitted to robbing the bank and completed a written statement, the criminal complaint says. Officials concluded there’s probable cause that he used a firearm during a crime of violence.