Belleville police believe Main Street shooting tied to stolen vehicle pursuit

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Downtown Belleville in a situation police believe is related to their pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle the same night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 31, Belleville police say a man and a woman were shot at and injured on Main Street between 3rd and 5th streets. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, and the woman was hospitalized -- though police only described her condition as “stable.”

See Friday morning footage from the scene in the video player above.

Authorities haven’t offered much information about the actual shooting, but did report that they believe the shooting is connected with the driver of a stolen vehicle who was pursued by police Thursday night.

According to Belleville police, also at around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers received word that a stolen vehicle was driving into the city. An officer in the area reportedly spotted the believed stolen vehicle driving “erratically” on northbound Main Street.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is said to have led police onto Belleville Road, and then onto eastbound I-94. Both Belleville and Van Buren Township police were chasing the vehicle by then, officials said.

The outcome of the police pursuit is unknown at this time. Authorities did not share any information about how or why the pursuit ended, and if anyone was taken into custody.

It’s unclear how exactly the police chase is related to the shooting. No other details have been provided as of Friday morning, as authorities continue to investigate.

Main Street was closed Thursday night into Friday morning due to the investigation. View our real-time traffic map here.