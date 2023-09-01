Detroit People Mover releases schedule for Labor Day Weekend to help discover your downtown journey

The Detroit People Mover resumed operations Thursday evening following safety inspections and testing.

DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover has released its schedule for Labor Day Weekend to help you discover your downtown journey.

If you have a strategy for downtown parking but want to grab a meal, take in some sightseeing and see your favorite artists performing at the different Detroit Jazz Fest stages by traveling without traffic by hopping on the Detroit People Mover.

Detroiters are advised to park near the 13 People Mover stations and exit closest to the festival staging.

Air-conditioned trains arrive every seven minutes with a special schedule through Monday (Sept. 4).

Friday, Sept. 1, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m

The nearest Detroit People Mover station is in Hart Plaza at the Financial District Station on Larned Street between Shelby and Griswold streets or at Campus Martius in Cadillac Center Station on Gratiot Avenue and Farmer Street next to the One Campus Martius Garage.