Detroit Public Schools Community District released results of its 2023 state assessments

Not even a week into the school year and, Detroit students are getting a good report card.

Detroit Public Schools Community District released the results of its 2023 state assessments.

According to the district, the state assessment results demonstrate across-the-board improvement and outpace statewide and county improvement.

The district also reported literacy proficiency and college readiness performance exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

The Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) assessment is given every spring to third-grade through eighth-grade students and high school students in grade 11.

“These results are an unquestionable statement that we are back to our reform strategy and that it is improving the academic standing of our students,” said DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. “The significant investments made in our staffing, curriculum, professional development, and school student resources over the years are reflected in these results. We have more work to do, and I want our community to know that the formula we have at DPSCD is working.”

