Farmington Hills police investigating man who approached 9-year-old boy at bus stop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Officials in Farmington Hills are asking residents to be vigilant following a suspicious incident at a bus stop.

According to authorities, a 9-year-old boy said a stranger approached him at a bus stop near the intersection of Branchaster Road and Elsworth Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

The child claimed the stranger pulled up and said “Get in, I’ll take you home.” The boy ran away.

The suspicious person was described as a younger white man wearing a baseball cap driving a white pickup truck with black handles. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound near the intersection of Arden Park and Appleton drives.

Police said they have increased patrols at all bus stops and are working with the Farmington Public School District to address safety concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-26110.