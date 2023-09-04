Southfield Public Schools to close Tuesday due to heat

DETROIT – Excessive heat is causing some Metro Detroit school districts to change their plans for Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Southfield Public Schools will be keeping its doors closed to help keep its students cool. The closure includes all school-related activities and evening activities.

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday, Sept. 6.

A representative with the district said the closure is necessary to protect everyone from the heat.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause but believe it is in the best interest of our school community,” they said. “I would like to reassure our parents that we are diligently working toward enhancing the learning environment for our students, including the needed upgrades of heating and cooling systems in all of our buildings.”

Without proper air conditioning, temperatures could soar in the older buildings.

Additionally, Detroit Public Schools Community District will have an early dismissal Tuesday due to the heat. All regular transportation will be provided for arrival and dismissal. All indoor afterschool activities are canceled.

