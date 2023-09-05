Adrian police seek help identifying body found near Trestle Park

He was described as being white and having several tattoos, including a Wu-Tang Clan symbol on his upper right arm.

ADRIAN, Mich. – Police in Adrian are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that was found Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to authorities, the body of a man was found in the water near West Maple Avenue and the Trestle Trail Bridge. He was described as being white and having several tattoos, including a Wu-Tang Clan symbol on his upper right arm. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4853 or through email at lrufner@adrianmi.gov and APDTips@adrianmi.gov.