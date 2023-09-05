Check the list: Heat-related school closings, early dismissals in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Excessive heat has forced some schools to close and or have early dismissals on Wednesday, the first week of school for many students across Southeast Michigan.

Detroit schools will dismiss students three hours early on Wednesday (Sept. 6). All schools will be dismissed based on the school’s individual dismissal time.

All regular and daily transportation will be provided for arrival and dismissal; however, dismissal will be three hours earlier.

All indoor afterschool activities have been canceled. Middle school and high school outdoor athletic activities will occur based on the discretion of principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches.

All staff and students are expected to attend work and school on Wednesday.

The district anticipates returning to a full school day on Thursday (Sept. 7).

