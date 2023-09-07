Morning 4: UAW, GM to meet amid strike threat against each of Detroit’s Big Three -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

UAW to hear GM’s counter offer Thursday as each of Big Three face strike threat

With one week until the contract deadline, the United Auto Workers union was set to meet with General Motors on Thursday to hear the automaker’s counter offer after the union accused the company of dragging its feet amid negotiations.

UAW President Shawn Fain claims that all three of Detroit’s Big Three automakers have waited until just before the contract deadline to start bargaining seriously, despite the union sharing its list of demands weeks ago. The newly elected union president said GM, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis weren’t taking them and their demands seriously.

Michigan Democrats are lining up to replace Republican Rep. John James in his battleground district

A battleground House race in Michigan that national Democrats are keying in on to help them flip the chamber in 2024 is growing increasingly crowded with an announcement Thursday by Carl Marlinga that he’ll again challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John James for the seat.

Cowboy who lassoed runaway cow in Oakland County is hospitalized with severe injury

The cowboy who lassoed a runaway cow on I-75 in May is in the hospital recovering from a severe accident.

Tigers pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot broken on 119.5 mph comebacker by Giancarlo Stanton

Detroit pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers’ 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

