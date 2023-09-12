Placard system checking cleanliness of restaurants gets relaunch in Detroit

An old idea to find out how your favorite restaurants did on their health inspection by making that information visible as a placard is getting another go in Detroit.

DETROIT – Restaurants in Detroit are being asked to join a voluntary pilot program in which their health inspection report status would be displayed with a green placard.

The pilot begins on October 1st and runs until March of 2024.

It’s a joint effort between Councilman Scott Benson and The Dining With Confidence Coalition.

Chef Phil Jones was excited by the placard idea when it was being discussed as an ordinance in city council last year, but it didn’t have enough support.

“I stood on the sidelines for that, thinking it would pass, and when it didn’t, it became quite obvious that I had to get involved,” said Jones.

He has been encouraging chefs and restaurants to participate in the pilot program and said that the placard system would only enhance Detroit’s dining scene.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Jones said. “These folks are actually following the rules, and I can go in there and have a relatively safe experience dining with confidence.”

Chef Omar Mitchell owns Table No. 2 in Greektown. He is one of the first chefs to volunteer to participate.

“It cuts that element of surprise out because folks always wonder what’s going on in a kitchen or a restaurant, and having that notary stamp of approval helps out,” said Mitchell.

Restaurants that volunteer will receive a routine inspection by the Detroit Health Department. If the restaurant passes the inspection, it will receive a green placard to hang, showing everyone they are compliant.

Restaurants will not receive a placard until they are compliant.

Over the next several months, they hope to get feedback from diners and restaurants.

