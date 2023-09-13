Stellantis offers update on UAW contract talks ahead of Thursday deadline, possible strike

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Automaker Stellantis has made a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers that includes wage increases in each year of a new four-year contract totaling 14.5%. The raises, which would be for most workers, doesnt include any lump sum payments. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Talks between the UAW and the Big Three automakers continue ahead of a pivotal deadline on Thursday night that could trigger one of the biggest labor strikes in recent years.

The existing contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Nearly all of the 146,000 auto workers represented by the UAW have already voted to authorize a strike, should leaders decide to call one.

On Wednesday, Stellantis, in a statement, said they submitted a third proposal to the UAW and were waiting for response.

“Since Monday, we have continued to meet with the UAW subcommittees to resolve outstanding issues, proof that we can work together to find solutions on tough subjects. We also passed our second economic offer as promised as well as a third offer yesterday. We’re awaiting their response to this latest offer. At this time, we’re withholding details out of respect for the bargaining process,” said Tobin Williams, Stellantis Senior Vice President.

“Our focus remains on bargaining in good faith to have a tentative agreement on the table before tomorrow’s deadline. The future for our represented employees and their families deserves nothing less.”

The UAW has made its list of demands public and that list includes the elimination of tiers, big wave increases, restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA), right to strike, increase retiree pay, and more.

The UAW was asking for wage increases of 40%, but they have decreased that to 36%. As of Friday, the highest wage increase was from Stellantis and was 14.5%. Sources say the highest wage increase offer is now more than 14.5%.

