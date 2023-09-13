Suspect identified in indecent exposure incident at Oakland University

Oakland University police sent out an alert to the student body after a man showed up on campus on Sunday and exposed himself multiple times to students.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland University police sent out an alert to the student body after a man showed up on campus on Sunday and exposed himself multiple times to students.

Oakland University police have a picture of what they believe is his dark-colored Chevy Equinox near the soccer fields. (WDIV)

They say he asks for help with directions, and he exposes himself when the students get closer.

Police say this happened three times on Sunday (Sept. 10) and Monday.

“It’s concerning, but what can you do,” said sophomore Trinity Voiland.

The students told Local 4 they feel safe and appreciate the university alerting them.

Police say they’ve identified a suspect but do not have him in custody yet, and police have not given a physical description of the man they’re looking for.