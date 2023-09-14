Detroit Pistons renovate outdated weight room at Osborn High School on city’s east side

The hope is that it won't just help get students excited about sports, but about school as well.

DETROIT – Student-athletes at Osborn High School on Detroit’s east side got quite a gift Thursday, thanks to the Detroit Pistons.

The organization partnered with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDMI) and Planet Fitness to renovate the Detroit high school’s weight room. The project cost about $35,000.

The big reveal occurred during a celebration that included a DJ, speakers, Pistons Legend, and community ambassador Earl Cureton.

Local 4 was there as students walked into their new weight room for the first time.

Sophomore Jaiden Mabins played on the football team and said the transformation was motivation.

“I’m ready to put in that work,” said Mabins.

Mabins said the new equipment differs from just a few months ago.

“We hardly had dumbbells, and our treadmill wasn’t working like I’ve only seen one of these machines at LA Fitness before,” Mabins said. “This is a blessing; it’s going to make such a different impact on all the sports from teams that we’ve played that we’re stronger than us just because they had a better weight room.”

Osborn High School Principal Dr. Jamita Lewis said the condition of the space was so bad teams would workout outside instead and that many of the weights were broken.

“No one entered the room as it was outdated,” said Lewis. “There were items from the 1980s in the weight room.”

The Detroit Pistons started the transformation in April.

“April is when we came and did our first couple site visits here, and then the whole summer we were in and out of the school, working on this project,” said Chris Economeas, director of community and social responsibility for the Detroit Pistons. “We did a day of service a couple of weeks ago where we brought in all our business employees, beautified a couple of their outdoor courtyards, cleaned some of their lockers, and just made the space look really nice.

It’s the hope of everyone involved that the new room sends a message to the young people who use it.

“It tells the students that they are loved, that they are appreciated, and that we have all of these partners that have come together in order to make something for them so that they can be more motivated to join athletics but even more motivated to come to school,” said Lewis.

“Knowing that we’re actually in the city and doing the work, I think, really shows the impact we’re trying to make on the students and leaving our footprint here,” Economeas said.

Along with new equipment and exercise machines, there are co-branded Detroit Pistons wall graphics and a Milk Means More Fueling Station filled with milk and snacks for student-athletes throughout the year.

The Detroit Pistons have also renovated the weight rooms at Denby High School and Detroit Western International High School in partnership with UDIM.