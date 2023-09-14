Ypsilanti woman accused of sharing child porn with victim’s mom, threatening to share video publicly

YSPILANTI, Mich. – A 24-year-old woman from Ypsilanti is facing charges after she reportedly sent an explicit video of a child to the child’s mother.

According to authorities, Shanell Williams-Smith sent the video to a Harrison Township woman on June 5 and threatened to share the video publicly.

Williams-Smith was arraigned in Mount Clemens Wednesday, Sept. 13, on charges of aggravated distributing child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Her bond was set at $20,000. Williams-Smith is expected to return to court Sept. 26.