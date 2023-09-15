70º
Man faces multiple felonies after reportedly threatening UAW president

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Zachary David White (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. – A 31-year-old from Davison Township has been charged after reportedly threatening UAW President Shawn Fain.

The threats were reportedly sent the day before the UAW’s contracts with Detroit’s Big Three automakers expired.

According to authorities, Zachary David White sent a series of threatening text messages to Fain’s cellphone just after 3 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

White has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device. Both are felony charges.

