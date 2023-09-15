Man faces multiple felonies after reportedly threatening UAW president

FLINT, Mich. – A 31-year-old from Davison Township has been charged after reportedly threatening UAW President Shawn Fain.

The threats were reportedly sent the day before the UAW’s contracts with Detroit’s Big Three automakers expired.

Related: UAW declares strike at Ford, GM, Stellantis for 1st time in history: What to know

According to authorities, Zachary David White sent a series of threatening text messages to Fain’s cellphone just after 3 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

White has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device. Both are felony charges.