14-year-old boy charged in accidental shooting of 16-year-old in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Dearborn Heights.

The shooting happened Monday, Sept. 18, at a residence located near the intersection of Grayfield and Constance streets. Authorities believe the 14-year-old was handling a gun when it discharged, shooting the victim in the head.

The teen reportedly fled the area after the shooting but turned himself in at the Oak Park Police Department. He was charged Tuesday, Sept. 19, with careless discharge causing injury or death. He has been charged as a juvenile.

The 16-year-old boy is in critical condition.