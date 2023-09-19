2 new restaurants open in Downtown Plymouth

Two new restaurants have opened their doors in Downtown Plymouth.

Sidecar Slider Bar and Shift Kitchen & Cocktails opened this month inside the historic Markham Place (340 N. Main Street) building between the Downtown Plymouth and Old Village neighborhoods.

The restaurants are owned and operated by the Birmingham-based Sidecar Restaurant Group.

Sidecar Slider Bar offers a family-friendly and sports-oriented atmosphere with more than a dozen gourmet sliders, along with a slew of other sharables, gourmet hot dogs, and a full bar featuring an extensive selection of local and regional craft beers, whiskeys and bourbons.

Shift Kitchen & Cocktails is an elevated restaurant and lounge, featuring unique and approachable cocktails, along with a carefully curated wine list and an expansive portfolio of top-shelf spirits. The menu at Shift offers guests upscale small plates and shareable dishes.

The restaurants occupy separate but connected spaces, sharing an all-new kitchen. Other additions include an expansive four-season room built onto the existing building, providing protected outdoor seating for around 40 guests. Serving up to 165 guests, the restaurants have hired around 40 experienced bar and restaurant staff.

“Our goal has always been to create a destination that offers a unique dining and drinking experience, and become known and loved for our vibrant atmosphere and fun approach to food and drinks,” said Steven Simon and Scot Pelc, partners at Sidecar Restaurant Group. “We are thrilled to be opening our newest location in this phenomenal location in the historic Markham Building and we look forward to becoming a part of the Plymouth community.”

Sidecar Slider Bar is open seven days a week, beginning at 11:00 a.m., serving lunch, happy hour, dinner, and late-night dining. Brunch service will be offered on the weekends.

Shift Kitchen & Cocktails is open Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 4:00 p.m. for happy hour, dinner, and late-night dining.

The Plymouth location will be the fifth Sidecar Slider Bar, with locations in Birmingham, Farmington, Lansing, and Brighton. This will make the second for Shift Kitchen and Cocktails, along with the location in Birmingham.

