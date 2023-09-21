‘It’s not safe for us’: Demolition of school in Southgate prompts concerns among residents

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – People living in a Southgate neighborhood share concerns over a vacant school being demolished due to what they believe what was inside of it.

The incident occurred at the Southgate Community Schools Building near Northline Road and Burns Street.

Residents told Local 4 that the school was once a massive part of the community, so they’re sad to see it go. But it is even sadder to see how the demolition process is being handled.

“It is scary, especially for the kids going to school right there,” said Tammi Susewitz. “I was hoping it would have been done before school started.”

People living in the area have been complaining about what they believe to be dust from asbestos following the demolition of a facility that was once a school and administration building for the Southgate Community School District.

“Getting all over our lawns, our cars, being in the air constantly,” said Kaitlyn Sutherby. “Can’t even go on a walk with my dogs or anything.”

It’s believed that there was a lack of water being used during the demolition.

Sutherby says she can’t even walk her dog or get fresh air with her newborn son.

“I want to take him outside all the time,” Sutherby said. “With the dust everywhere, it’s just not safe for him. It’s not safe for us. Their immunity systems are so fragile. It’s just scary bent around here during that time.”

To make matters worse, the demolition site is only feet away from an elementary school playground.

The district says they heard concerns, and that’s the reason why the process has come to a stop.

“The asbestos abatement involved in the demolition of the Heintzen Building has been supervised by Arch Environmental. At our request, they have submitted a reliance letter to support their compliance on critical abatement activities. Abatement occurred before students were back in session. We have been alerted to complaints from community members who believe that the company is not following appropriate protocols in the removal of debris from the site. The company has paused their work as we investigate the complaints.”

“This whole neighborhood is surrounded with kids,” Sutherby said. “They walk down to school every day, and all you see is the debris in the air all day long.”

Parents and community members say they just want the demolition done as safely as possible.