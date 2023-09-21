Warren City Council claims Mayor Jim Fouts misspent $460K

The battle between the Warren City Council and Mayor Jim Fouts is heating up again.

This time, the council claims Fouts went above legal spending limits by hundreds of thousands of dollars on things like TV ads and gift cards.

Garry Watts, the vice president of the city council, said the new audit proves what he thought all along.

“I knew it was somewhere around half a million dollars and the audit proved it to be $460,000,” Watts said. “Plus there’s some question about the gift cards that they were given to businesses and advertising that he was doing, basically campaigning on city money.”

He said the audit shows that in the 2021-22 fiscal year, there was unauthorized spending, including $50,000 for spending and $60,000 in gift cards from the DDA accounts.

“These are baseless accusations,” Fouts said.

He said the spending was all legitimate and the gift cards were for a DDA matching program to boost business. The advertisements too.

“The DDA is charged with promoting the downtown district to encourage people to come to Warren, to shop at Warren, and to move to Warren,” Fouts said. “And guess what? Those ads helped Warren change.”

“If he had nothing to hide, why did he keep this tied up for two years? We’ve been trying to get this audit for two years and they’ve battled us everywhere along the line,” said Watts.

Fouts believes he’s being targeted by the city council. The city council disagrees.

“They’ve sent complaints out to me so many times, it’s stacking up. Now they’ve sued me 10 times,” Fouts said. “This council has nothing to do but to waste taxpayers dollars on costly cumbersome lawsuits that go nowhere.”

“We have a legislative body, then you have the judicial, he’s not a one-man band,” Watts said. “People put us there to be their check and balances as their legislative body.”

Fouts also said the city council picked the auditing company and did not go through the proper city approvals.

The audit was sent to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and the Treasury Department.

You can read the full audit below.

Fouts released the following statement Thursday afternoon: