Police seek info after truck driver strikes, kills man on M-39 in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after the driver of a red truck struck and killed a man on M-39 in Detroit.

The crash happened at 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on southbound M-39 near I-96 in Detroit. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that there was a crash between a Jeep and Chevy Malibu. Police said the driver of the Jeep is believed to have been impaired.

Police said the boyfriend of the driver of the Jeep arrived at the scene of the initial crash and parked his Charger in the right lane behind the crash. He was walking in the traffic lane to the Jeep when a red, single-cab pickup truck struck the boyfriend and then struck the Jeep.

The driver of the red truck was picked up by an unknown person on the service drive and left the scene. The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck is described as a Black woman with braids. The incident is under investigation.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call us or Crime Stoppers,” Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said.