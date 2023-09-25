Morning 4: Dearborn police arrest another person in fatal shooting of florist outside restaurant -- and more news

Hassan Salame, 29, was shot and killed outside of Xushi Ko in Dearborn amid a robbery on Sept. 19, 2023.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

3rd person accused in deadly shooting, robbery of Dearborn florist arrested at airport

A third person accused of being involved in last week’s fatal robbery and shooting of a well-known florist in Dearborn was arrested over the weekend while waiting for a flight, police report.

Here’s how to get 4 free COVID tests delivered to your home

The Biden administration is restarting a website that allows Americans to order up to four free COVID tests per household.

Let’s talk about Michigan spiders: Some to fear and one to keep as a house guest

ClickOnDetroit’s Kayla Clarke reports: I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to see a lot of spiders around my house.

Up until I started doing some digging for this article, I didn’t know much about spiders. The little knowledge I did have was mostly based on instinct (I either ran away or found something to squish it with).

Here’s a look at some spiders you may find around your home.

Brian Branch already looks like 1 of Detroit Lions’ best defensive players

Brian Branch wasn’t the first player drafted by the Detroit Lions this spring. Or the second. Or even the third.

But he might be the best.

Just three games into his NFL career, the second-round pick out of Alabama has arguably been the most valuable player in both of Detroit’s wins.

