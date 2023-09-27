65º
‘She is a monster’ -- Detroit woman added to 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Melvindale, Wayne County

MELVINDALE, Mich. – A 44-year-old Metro Detroit woman is the latest addition to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Tamera Renee Williams is wanted in connection with the 2018 murder of her boyfriend. She’s accused of killing 39-year-old David Carter and scattering his body parts along I-75 in Ohio.

“The top 15 Most Wanted is reserved for the worst of the worst,” said Deputy Marshal Robert Watson. “She is a monster. She is one of those people that is a danger every minute she is out there.”

It’s unknown where Williams is. Marshals believe Williams’ mother Verdine Day had a hand in helping her. Day, once named the Detroit Firefighter of the Year, was busted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in her role as the treasurer of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association.

“We believe, wholeheartedly, that she has provided her money and she provided her resources and may have financed her way to continue her life as a fugitive,” Watson said.

Authorities believe finding Day could be a huge break to finding her daughter.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

Marshals said Williams has likely altered her appearance and covered her tattoos. She may not look like herself.

Anyone who has seen Tamera Renee Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2.

Tamera Renee Williams (WDIV)

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

