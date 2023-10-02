30-year-old Warren man drowns swimming in Orchard Lake

ORCHARD LAKE VILLAGE, Mich. – A 30-year-old man from Warren drowned in Orchard Lake shortly after he jumped from a pontoon boat Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to authorities, Luay Bahjat Hana Jr. jumped into the water to swim just before 7 p.m. and began to struggle. A 46-year-old Ferndale man who was on the boat with him threw him a life jacket and jumped in, but Hana reportedly went under before he could reach him.

Responding law enforcement later found Hana’s body about 300 feet from shore.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, drowning is the cause of 75% of all boating-related deaths. Several boating safety tips can be found on the DNR website here.

