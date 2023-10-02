Fire crews respond to house explosion on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Fire crews are responding to a house explosion on Detroit’s west side.

The explosion occurred Monday (Oct. 2) around 3:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Sussex Street near Greenfield Avenue and Puritan Street.

“I was laying in the bed watching TV when all of a sudden I heard this loud explosion,” said neighbor Roy Monroe. “I said, ‘Lord have mercy,’ and I jumped up and ran downstairs to see if my wife was OK and got outside and seen that the house had blown up across the street.”

The adjacent neighbor said once she heard the explosion that took out half of her home, she jumped out of the window.

Other neighbors said they heard the explosion and thought a bomb had gone off. Children playing in the neighborhood said it sounded like an earthquake.

Monroe said other neighbors believed they smelled gas the past couple of days. Residents in the area said they had called DTE, who came out a few days ago and gave the “All clear,” but gas was still being smelled in the neighborhood.

“I contacted the realtor to let her know what was going on, so I hope they can get to the bottom of it,” Monroe said. “It blew out the windows, and debris flew across the street.”

The house was vacant, and no one was inside, officials said.

“At DTE Energy, safety is our top priority – for our customers, employees and communities. Our teams have been called out to an incident in Detroit to help make the scene safe while local authorities investigate.” DTE Senior Communications Strategist Megan Bonelli

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.