‘It’s sickening’ -- Family horrified after Detroit gravesite vandalized

DETROIT – A family is outraged after the gravesite where their loved one is buried was torn apart by vandals.

It happened at the Woodmere Cemetery, located on Detroit’s southwest side.

Brenda Sexton’s husband was buried at the cemetery after he was murdered during a home invasion in 2016.

Cellphone video captured someone carrying a shovel into the cemetery and digging for an extended period at one grave. The suspect dug the hole down to the vault as they threw dirt on the headstone.

“It’s sickening,” Sexton said. “To think that someone could do something like that to the dead.”

Sexton’s son took his own life and the family had planted seeds for a tree at the very spot where someone was digging.

“I started crying. Who would have done this, what is going on?” Sexton said. “It’s disrespectful for anyone to come out to someone’s grave site and dig where they are.”

The family is asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department.

Officials with Woodmere Cemetery said it was a family issue, but the family said they have no idea who could be responsible.