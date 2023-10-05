73º
Final Walk-A-Mile-Wednesday focused on gun locks after 8-year-old boy is shot on Detroit’s west side

Boy remains in critical condition

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – It’s the last Walk-A-Mile-Wednesday of 2023, where Detroit police Chief James White gets out and about in the neighborhoods.

But the walk held on Wednesday (Oct. 4) significantly focused on gun locks after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head Tuesday on the city’s west side.

“I got an update this afternoon that he’s (8-year-old boy) got a huge struggle ahead,” said White. “It’s minute by minute his recovery, and we hope for, we’re praying for that he makes it, but even if he does, he’s got some severe injuries that’s going to carry on with him for the rest of his life.”

Police say the child was shot after someone found an unsecured gun inside the home.

The child’s father has been taken into police custody for child neglect.

“It hurts,” said 9th Precinct Community Relations Council Sandra Turner-Handy. “As a great-grandmother, it hurts because we are not giving our kids the chance to live.”

“It’s never easy when you have a child in our community shot due to an irresponsible adult, an irresponsible gun owner,” White said. “When you have a situation where a child doesn’t get a chance, a fair chance to make a difference in society.”

It’s still unclear who shot the boy, as the investigation is ongoing.

“We got a lot of evidence out of the home yesterday with our search warrant, and we’re confident that we’re going to figure this case out very quickly and that we’re going to have an announcement for everybody in the next 24 to 48 hours,” White said.

