Morning 4: UAW president may expand auto strike again Friday amid announcement -- and other news

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members at the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

More walkouts? UAW president to address members in another Friday video

The president of the United Auto Workers union is expected to address members live on social media on Friday -- a setup he has used the last two Fridays to announce additional strike locations at the facilities of Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

Novi High School student celebrates rare achievement of perfect AP exam

A Novi High School student is celebrating a rare success: a perfect score on her AP exam.

Only 27 high school students worldwide achieved the honor: that’s 0.04% of the 2023 AP Seminar exam takers.

Dying of embarrassment? Docs say patients shouldn’t be embarrassed to share symptoms

When it comes to our health, certain symptoms can be difficult to talk about -- even to your doctor.

This story was inspired by three people who shared with that their illnesses could have been diagnosed and treated earlier if they had just been honest with their doctor about the symptoms they were experiencing.

To help you avoid that mistake, we asked three local doctors from different specialties at Corewell Health Beaumont to share their advice for patients who are struggling to find the words.

Best Bar Bracket winner: Voters picked this cocktail bar in Metro Detroit

When you’re in the mood for impressive craft cocktails, an interesting environment, and an indulgent experience, which Metro Detroit bar do you go to?

We pitted some of the most stylish and beloved cocktail bars in the area against one another, and all week long you voted for your favorites.

