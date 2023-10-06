Nearly 500 more Ford workers temporarily laid off

United Auto Workers members hold picket signs and a flag near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The United Auto Workers union expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Days after laying off more than 1,300 workers, Ford Motor Company announced it was laying off 495 more workers, including 25 in Sterling Heights.

UAW: GM to include EV battery production in US contract in huge win for autoworkers

The automaker announced the temporary layoffs Friday, Oct. 6. Ford said 372 employees at the Cleveland Engine Plant, 94 employees at the Lima Engine Plant and 25 employees at the Sterling Axle Plant have been asked to not report to work.

The Sterling Axle Plant had already had 50 workers temporarily laid off on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Ford credits the strike for the layoffs, which they said is not a lockout. The automaker had previously said its production system is interconnected and the strike is impacting facilities and departments that aren’t the ones directly targeted.

The 495 laid-off workers now join the 1,330 that have been laid off over the last two weeks.