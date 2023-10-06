Pickup driven by an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detective strikes, kills pedestrian in Pontiac

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck driven by an Oakland County Sheriff’s detective in Pontiac.

The crash occurred Wednesday (Oct. 4) when Dwayne McFarland, 58, was struck by a 2022 Chrevolet Silverado traveling eastbound while crossing Walton Boulevard near Circle Drive in a non-crosswalk area at 9:20 p.m.

Officials say the detective was on his way home from work and driving a county vehicle when the crash occurred.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Special Investigations Unit.

Police say alcohol or drug use by the victim is unknown.