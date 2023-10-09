Detroit’s east side home to Michigan’s first 3D-printed house

Michigan’s first 3D-printed house is under construction on Detroit’s east side.

The elements were printed in Corktown by Citizen Robotics, a nonprofit looking for innovative and cost-effective ways to build homes.

Fernando Bales, the build lab manager at Citizen Robotics, took Christy McDonald on a tour of what could be the construction of the future.

Not everything in the home is 3D-printed. There is drywall, framing and electrical installed traditionally.

The house is expected to be completed near the end of 2023.

Click here to watch an extended tour of the home, plus Christy’s interview with Citizens Robotics’ founder and President Tom Woodman.