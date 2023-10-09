Man stabs ex-wife’s new partner in front of their kids in Farmington Hills

A man with a knife took out his anger on his estranged wife's new partner, and a police bodycam showed Local 4 the dramatic scene they encountered.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police body cam showed the dramatic scene they encountered after a man wielding a knife took out his anger on his estranged wife’s new partner in Farmington Hills.

The stabbing occurred at the Timberidge Apartments near Grand River Avenue and Middlebelt Road on Friday (Sept. 29) around 1:50 a.m.

We are seeing more of these domestic situations. This was one that got out of hand and went to the extreme, but the officers’ actions during their response saved multiple lives.

“That’s a serious situation for all our officers going into situations like this,” said Farmington Hills Police Department Chief Jeff King.

King says it’s one of the worst calls to answer. But the domestic situation playing out was probably the worst.

The man allegedly broke into his estranged wife’s house to find her with a new man. That’s when police say he pulled a knife, stabbing the other man in the back once and four times in the chest.

“Some of the anger and violence at the heart of domestic violence situations are why they’re so potentially dangerous and deadly,” King says.

Body cam video showed 34-year-old Curtis Leroy Washington Jr. pushing on the man’s chest to make him bleed out with the suspect’s youngest child and infant just inches away. In a split second, officers make the decision not to shoot.

“This could very easily have escalated to a fatal force situation,” said King. “The suspect had an up and down motion on top of the victim in low light chaotic situation. These officers, due to their quality and continuous training that they have, were able to assess that situation and quickly decide not to use that escalated force response.”

Moments later, they shift into rescue mode to save the life of the stab victim. Three kids had to witness what took place in the house.

“I can’t imagine the trauma that those children experienced inside that room that night,” King said.

This is another example of how domestic disputes can become potentially dangerous in such a short time.

But it turns out this wasn’t the first sign. Just 16 days prior, on Sept. 13, Washington was arrested for domestic violence but was out on bond – violating a conditional release order.

“Very indicative of the repeated cycles of violence and domestic violence and assault situations that we see on a routine basis,” King said.

Washington is being charged with assault with the intent to murder and another count of domestic violence. But Local 4 is told more charges are potentially on the way.