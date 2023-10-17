Morning 4: Casino staff next to go on strike in Detroit with union contract about to expire -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit casino workers to strike Tuesday unless union deal is reached

Thousands of unionized casino workers were set to walk out from three Downtown Detroit casinos Tuesday with their contract about to expire without a new agreement to replace it. A strike would affect money going to the city and state.

Learn more here.

This is apparently the creepiest place to visit in Michigan

Michigan has a long history and its residents are no strangers to ghost stories. But where is the absolute creepiest place in the state?

Read more here.

UAW strike: Week 5 sees both friction and hopefulness, Big Three layoffs

There’s a mix of tension and hopefulness on both sides of the United Auto Workers’ auto strike as the national effort enters its fifth week.

The UAW has yet to reach a deal with any of Detroit’s Big Three automakers, though contract talks that started in July have continued since the historic strike was initiated one month ago. Union leaders and the carmakers have been critical of one another throughout the process, but both have maintained that they’re hopeful they can come to an agreement soon.

Read the report here.

2 killed in house explosion in Northern Michigan

Two people were killed after an apparent gas leak caused a house to explode on Saturday afternoon in Northern Michigan.

See more here.