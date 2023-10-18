61º
A deeper dive into the Middle East conflict

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – The impact of Israel’s war with Hamas is being felt here in Michigan.

Wayne State Professors Saeed Khan and Howard Lupovitch joined Christy McDonald on the Daily+ Live. They talked about the impact of President Biden’s visit to Israel Wednesday. They also discussed the role of social media and images from the war on public perception of what is actually happening.

The two will be holding an event for Wayne State students to understand the war and the context surrounding it, Thursday afternoon at Wayne State University.

