Battle for recreational pot shop gets heated as neighbors in Rochester try to swing direction of vote

ROCHESTER, Mich. – The battle for recreational marijuana shops has gotten heated as neighbors in Rochester tried to swing the vote’s direction.

It has become more contentious as election day nears, and two initiatives have hit the ballot.

Three locations could become dispensaries. The Home Theatre Store and the Chiropractor’s Office on Main Street across from the Bangkok Cuisine restaurant.

The owner of Bangkok Cuisine says his employees are getting numerous angry and harassing phone calls.

Early voting will begin on Saturday (Oct. 28).

Watch the video above for the full story.