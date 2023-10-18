Morning 4: Michigan residents can bid on state surplus items on new auction website -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan launches auction website for confiscated property, state surplus

The state of Michigan has launched a new website where residents can bid on items in the state surplus, including confiscated property.

Bernie Smilovitz: The worst week of my life

Bernie: Twelve days ago, my dear wife of 38 years passed away suddenly. Just like that, our plans for now and the future were gone.

19 Michigan Rite Aid stores to close after bankruptcy filing; 9 in Metro Detroit

Rite Aid is closing more than a dozen stores in Michigan after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week. Some of them are here in Metro Detroit.

Detroit Lions injury updates: Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Montgomery, Vaitai, Mitchell

The Detroit Lions have been hit hard by injuries this season, and head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, David Montgomery, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and James Mitchell.

