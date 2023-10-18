50º
Rain follows mid-week warmup in Metro Detroit: What to know

Showers arrive Thursday morning

Ashlee Baracy, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – Our Wednesday begins cooler with some clouds hanging around. Temperatures start in the 40s with a light southerly wind.

We can anticipate a little sunshine and more seasonal conditions today, which will make this the pick day of the week, so try to get outside and enjoy it!

Temperatures will climb to the low 60s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:47 p.m.

Rain chances will slowly increase tonight, but we have a better chance of seeing showers Thursday morning. Lows will be milder overnight, around 50 degrees.

Scattered rain chances

The on-and-off rain will persist throughout Thursday. We’ll hold on to scattered chances Friday, as well.

Temperatures will drop back down into the mid-50s by the end of the week.

Rain will likely be early on Saturday before chances diminish Saturday afternoon, which means kickoff in East Lansing for the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State game could be drier, but still chilly and blustery. T

emperatures will remain cooler than average to start next week.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, a warming trend is in the forecast for much of the western states. Heat advisories are in effect for parts of California and the above average temperatures across the entire region may result in a number of record high temperatures, especially on Thursday and Friday.

