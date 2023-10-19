Morning 4: Widespread rain arrives Thursday in SE Michigan -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Temperatures will peak around 60 degrees this afternoon. Winds will pick up as rain rolls in midday and becomes widespread across the area through the afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Highland Park City Council approves proposed settlement with Great Lakes Water Authority

A decade-long dispute between the city of Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority over unpaid water bills is heading toward an end.

Why neighbors, parents oppose plans for Chick-fil-A on Detroit’s east side

Plans have been proposed to erect a Chick-fil-A restaurant on the far east side of Detroit, and some neighbors and parents think it’s a bad idea.

Are Detroit Lions one of best teams in NFL? Amon-Ra St. Brown had perfect answer

Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked after the win over the Buccaneers if he thinks the Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. He had the perfect answer.

Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing

Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

