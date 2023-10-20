Farmington Public Schools reveal more about district’s decision to fire 4 basketball coaches

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Farmington Public Schools has revealed more about the district’s decision to fire four basketball coaches, one of whom was the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

The alleged incident involved two Farmington High School student-athletes and a junior varsity coach at a residence in Detroit.

Detroit police told Local 4 investigators sent a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday (Oct. 19) afternoon.

In a note to FPS families and staff, Superintendent Chris Delgado said the district hopes he will be charged and held accountable. He also referred to this situation as disturbing, and a violation of the trust families have.

Delgado also laid out the timeline of events and internal investigation.

He said a concerned parent went to administration about the junior coach last Monday, Oct. 9. The district launched its own investigation and looped in Detroit police under suspicion of sexual behavior. By the end of the day, that coach was fired.

The two students involved are said to be okay and getting support from a Social Emotional Wellness Team. Students on the JV team were interviewed and are also being supported by an emotional wellness team. FPS notified families on what was going on as well.

Then, as we reported earlier this week, three other Farmington High School boys basketball coaches were fired because Delgado said they knew students were at the coach’s home and didn’t report it, and that violates policy.

All four coaches were hired through third-party Edu Staff, were screened, and had no criminal background.

FPS is looking into additional ways they can monitor newly hired contracted employees.

Families were sent out a note Thursday evening which can be seen below