Farmington Public Schools reveal more about district’s decision to fire 4 basketball coaches

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Farmington Public Schools has revealed more about the district’s decision to fire four basketball coaches, one of whom was the subject of a sexual assault investigation.
The alleged incident involved two Farmington High School student-athletes and a junior varsity coach at a residence in Detroit.
Detroit police told Local 4 investigators sent a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday (Oct. 19) afternoon.
In a note to FPS families and staff, Superintendent Chris Delgado said the district hopes he will be charged and held accountable. He also referred to this situation as disturbing, and a violation of the trust families have.
Delgado also laid out the timeline of events and internal investigation.
He said a concerned parent went to administration about the junior coach last Monday, Oct. 9. The district launched its own investigation and looped in Detroit police under suspicion of sexual behavior. By the end of the day, that coach was fired.
The two students involved are said to be okay and getting support from a Social Emotional Wellness Team. Students on the JV team were interviewed and are also being supported by an emotional wellness team. FPS notified families on what was going on as well.
Then, as we reported earlier this week, three other Farmington High School boys basketball coaches were fired because Delgado said they knew students were at the coach’s home and didn’t report it, and that violates policy.
All four coaches were hired through third-party Edu Staff, were screened, and had no criminal background.
FPS is looking into additional ways they can monitor newly hired contracted employees.
Families were sent out a note Thursday evening which can be seen below
“Good Evening FPS Families and Staff,
You may have seen recent media coverage regarding our Farmington High School Boys’ Basketball program. I am writing to you this evening to clarify some information. The incident primarily involved the junior varsity coach and two students. This incident is disturbing and a violation of the trust families place in adult leaders for their children.
Most importantly, the students and their families are doing ok and are receiving support from our Social Emotional Wellness teams.
Here are the facts:
All coaches were hired through our 3rd party contracted service provider, EduStaff, and had no criminal background violations.
All coaches received training and reminders about procedures and policies, including mandatory reporter requirements.
On Monday, October 9th we received a report from a parent concerned about the JV basketball coach. The administrative team immediately began an investigation and by the end of the day, that coach was fired. The case was turned over to Detroit Police (where the former coach lives) under suspicion of sexual behavior directed from the coach toward a couple of players.
During the week of October 9th, The FHS administration conducted an internal investigation, which included individual interviews with every member of the JV team, and the mobilization of Social Emotional Support for all players. Additionally, they sent messages to both the basketball program families and the FHS school community.
As a result of the investigation, they learned that the other coaches in the program were aware that several basketball players had been to the coach’s house. FPS has no knowledge of or reporting from student interviews of parties. However, this clear violation of the coach-student athlete relationship was not reported to administration. On Monday, October 16th, the other three coaches were fired.
Our Farmington School Resource Officer and building administration are actively cooperating with Detroit Police on their investigation and keeping our students and their families at the forefront of our safety, security, and support efforts here in FPS. Although the former coach was screened and had no criminal history, we have begun conversation about possible additional steps that can be taken to onboard and monitor newly hired contracted individuals.
The actions of this individual do not get to define what FPS stands for, the opportunities we provide for students, or the character of our more than 1200 dedicated coaches, teachers and other staff members. There are thousands of positive interactions between students and staff that occur daily in our District in a physically and intellectually safe environment. It is our hope that the Wayne County prosecutor will charge this individual and hold him accountable, as our students and their families deserve justice."Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Chris Delgado