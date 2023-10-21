Teen arrested in string of thefts across Metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. – Police said they’ve shut down a theft ring that has been breaking into businesses across Metro Detroit.

The group is believed to be responsible for 10 break-ins in eight communities, including Redford, St. Clair Shores and Grosse Pointe. Police said the group would take the stolen items and sell them on the street.

According to authorities, the group was led by 18-year-old Martez Hunter, who was taken into police custody Thursday, Oct. 19 after police spotted a stolen Dodge Ram tied to several of the break-ins. After a brief pursuit, officers with the Warren Police Department took Hunter and another person into custody.

Police said they found guns, stolen merchandise and other items linking them to the break-ins.

Hunter was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, one count of receiving a concealing a stolen firearm and one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety with a tether required if bond is posted. He is expected to return to court Nov. 2.

The investigation is ongoing and police said further arrests and charges are expected.