Squeaky clean? Nope. Detroit ranks as one of US’s ‘rattiest’ cities

DETROIT – Pest control company Orkin released its annual Rattiest City List and the Motor City has gone up in the rankings.

Orkin ranks the list based on the number of new rodent services the company performs in that city. It factors in residential and commercial pest treatments.

After coming in at #10 last year, Detroit now ranks #9. Other Michigan cities include Grand Rapids at #25 and Flint at #43.

For the ninth consecutive year, the #1 spot has been taken by another Great Lakes city: Chicago. Orkin is now selling a shirt to commemorate Chicago’s dynasty as the country’s rattiest city.

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, the most common species of rat in Michigan is the Norway rat, also known as the brown rat. They live in underground burrows and feed on garbage, food scraps, pet food, fruits and vegetables.

Beyond health issues, rodents can cause severe structural damage with their strong jaws and burrowing skills.

Because of the threats that rodents pose, it’s important for homeowners to know how to spot an issue in order to take a proactive approach.

A few common signs of a rodent infestation include, from Orkin:

Droppings: are often left behind in places where food is stored, such as kitchen cabinets or pantries, under sinks, inside chewed cardboard boxes, along baseboards and on top of wall beams Rodent droppings are often left behind in places where food is stored, such as kitchen cabinets or pantries, under sinks, inside chewed cardboard boxes, along baseboards and on top of wall beams

Gnaw marks: Mice are known to bite through walls, wood and wires. The damage to wiring within walls can increase the risk for a house fire.

Nests: Rodents prefer to nest in dark, secluded areas where there is little chance of disturbance. Be on the lookout for shredded paper products, cotton, packing materials and other fabrics, as house mice like to build Rodents prefer to nest in dark, secluded areas where there is little chance of disturbance. Be on the lookout for shredded paper products, cotton, packing materials and other fabrics, as house mice like to build nests out of these materials.

Rub marks: Rats tend to leave dark grease or dirt marks along walls and floorboards as they follow a trail throughout the home between their nest and food.

Strange noises: Scurrying in the walls or in the attic could mean a rodent family is present. Rodents are especially fond of attics as it’s an insulated area for nest building.

To help residents avoid the potential health and safety risks associated with rodents, Orkin recommends the following tips: