Police update expected Monday in fatal stabbing of Detroit Jewish community leader

DETROIT – Police on Monday were expected to provide more details related to the Saturday killing of Samantha Woll, a well-known leader in the local Jewish community.

Detroit police are investigating the fatal stabbing of Woll, 40, who was found Saturday, Oct. 21 outside of her home in Lafayette Park, a neighborhood just east of downtown. Police were called to the scene by a witness who saw the woman lying on the ground unresponsive. A “trail of blood” led officers to Woll’s home, where investigators believe she was killed, officials said.

Some details about Woll’s death have been made public as of Monday, Oct. 23. The FBI and Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation, and were said to be helping to establish a timeline leading to Woll’s death.

So far, police have said there was no sign of forced entry at Woll’s home, or any defensive wounds on Woll. The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, though police say there is no evidence indicating that it was a hate crime.

Investigators found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was untouched, leading them to believe her killing was not an antisemitic act. Detroit police Chief James White on Sunday asked the community not to draw any quick conclusions, and said that more information would be provided Monday.

It wasn’t clear exactly when more information would be released Monday. Police said over the weekend that they were working to interview anyone who may have information related to Woll’s killing.

“I again ask the community to remain patient while our investigators and law enforcement partners continue their work,” Chief White said in a statement Sunday. “Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service.”

Woll served as president of the board of directors for Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue near Capitol Park, and was well-known in the Detroit community. She was also a campaign staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and a former aide to Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was remembered as someone who supported people and people-centered movements, and was credited for her interfaith work, including by Muslim advocacy groups. The community gathered in mourning on Sunday, with loved ones describing Woll as a bright light and leader for her family, the Detroit community, and beyond.

Anyone with information related to Woll’s death can call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.