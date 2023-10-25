Missing 47-year-old woman possibly found dead in Eastpointe storm drain; 2 people arrested

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A missing 47-year-old woman has possibly been found dead in an Eastpointe storm drain.

Samantha Guinther was last seen on Sunday June 18 and was reported missing on Monday Sept. 18.

Eastpointe police, with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, executed a search warrant at Guinther’s last known address in Erin Park Community Housing, where two persons of interest in her disappearance were taken into custody.

Further investigation has caused the missing 47-year-old woman’s case to evolve into a case of a possible homicide.

Officials say they have located what is believed to be a human body in a storm drain near the last known address of Guinther.

Eastpointe police and MSP, along with personnel from the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating at the scene of the discovery of the body.

Update: Eastpointe man accused of killing mother, dumping body in storm drain charged with murder