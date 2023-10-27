Eastpointe man accused of killing his mother, dumping body in storm drain charged with murder

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police have confirmed Friday, Oct. 27, that a body found in a storm drain is 47-year-old Samantha Guinther, a missing Eastpointe woman.

Her son, Justin Jackson, has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Police said Guinther was reported missing in September by her daughter, who told police she had not heard from her since June 18. She reportedly told police it was not uncommon for Guinther to not return phone calls, but enough time passed that she was concerned.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Eastpointe police and Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at Guinther’s last known address, where her son and another person was taken into custody.

The other person was a friend of Jackson’s and was released from custody.

Police said Jackson confessed and they retrieved Guinther’s body from a storm drain near his home. She allegedly had contacted Child Protective Services after being concerned about Jackson’s children.

“All signs indicated that she was murdered back on June 18,” said Det. Lt. Alex Holish.

Jackson was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and lying to a police officer. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

Prosecutors asked the judge for $2 million bond. The judge said Jackson is a danger to the community and gave him a cash-only bond of $10 million.