Detroiter fights for Ukraine through education

DETROIT – Dr. M. Dujon Johnson left home to help fight the war in Ukraine in 2022. A year later, he’s still fighting the war, but in a different way.

“When I first decided to come to Ukraine to fight on the frontlines, my colleagues were very concerned,” Johnson recalled. “And their position was, ‘You can help us more in better ways -- long-term ways.’”

He continues to fight and is rebuilding for the future at the same time at Cherkasy State Business College.

“My work with the college and director has been to help promote Ukrainian values and American Values of democracy, freedom and the things that build a good society,” Johnson said.

However, teaching during a war can have its problems, including a lack of resources.

“One of the things they can really use is a generator, so things like that really helped me learn that there are even more important ways than fighting on the battlefield,” Johnson said.

College Director and Deputy of Cherkasy Regional Counsel Oleg Kuklim couldn’t be more grateful.

“First of all, it’s a great huge moral support for us,” Kuklim said. “What he is teaching our students is a great support for us as well.”

But believe it or not, coming from the Motor City prepared Johnson for all the chaos in the Warzone.

“Being a Detroiter has really prepared me to understand the grit and determination of the Ukrainian people to overcome and winning this war for Ukraine,” Johnson said.

It’s not just the grit. More importantly, there’s the dedication to rise above.

“The great thing about this is that they see the spirit of Detroit in the sense that we understand what Democracy is,” Johnson said. “We understand what the fight for human rights is. We understand the fight is for freedom and civil rights. So, Ukraine in a way is just an extension of the calues of Detroiters themselves.”