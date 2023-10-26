Former Farmington High School basketball coach charged with sexual assault of minors

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Jerremy Thompkins, 43, of Detroit, in connection with the sexual assault of minors in Farmington.

Thompkins was a former basketball coach at Farmington High School in the 32000 block of Shiawassee Street.

Officials say that from Aug. 2023 to Oct. 2023, the 43-year-old sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy from Farmington Hills and a 16-year-old boy from Oak Park at his home in the 8500 block of Asbury Park Drive in Detroit.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of Thompkins on Oct. 24.

“We want to be able to trust the people that we allow to coach, teach, and spend time with our children,” said Worthy. “Sometimes they are predators that betray and abuse that trust in unimaginable ways. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant’s alleged conduct violated his position of authority and harmed those he was supposed to guide and protect.”

Thompkins was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree.

The 43-year-old man was arraigned on Thursday (Oct. 26) at 2:30 p.m. in the 36th District Court.

“We are thankful for the diligence of the Detroit Police Department, in their partnership with our building administration, School Resource Officer, and the Farmington Public Safety Department, in apprehending the former coach, and conducting a thorough investigation that led to the prosecutor’s charges. We continue to prioritize the safety and support of our student-athletes and believe they and their families were victims in this terrible ordeal. The actions of this one individual do not define Farmington Public Schools. We continue to be proud of the positive interactions between dedicated staff members and students that happen on a daily basis. Thank you.” Director, School/Community Relations & Pupil Accounting Diane Bauman, APR