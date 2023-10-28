Why the iconic Sanders Bumpy Cakes might soon vanish from store shelves

Sanders, the iconic Detroit candy brand, says one of its most popular products may not be on shelves soon.

Sanders CEO Vic Mehren posted a message to the company’s Facebook page on Tuesday, telling fans that a recent bakery closure in Livonia could threaten the availability of the iconic Bump Cakes.

“In August of this year, Minnie Marie Bakers, Inc., our longtime Bumpy Cakes bakery partner, announced they would be closing their bakery in Livonia. Long-known as Awrey’s, this is where Bumpy Cakes had been produced for many years. When we received this unexpected news, we began an exhaustive search for a new bakery partner to take over making Sanders Bumpy Cakes,” Mehren said.

“After conversations with more than a dozen bakeries, we have not yet found a new partner who can maintain the high quality and classic taste that our consumers expect and deserve. Unfortunately, this means that Bumpy Cakes will soon be out of stock until we can find a new bakery partner with the capabilities to get us back into production.”

Sanders said it expects to be out of stock of Bumpy Cakes by the end of the year, but they’re continuing to find a long term solution.

Sanders dates back to the 1870s, founded by Fred Sanders, who had his first Detroit storefront on Woodward Avenue.